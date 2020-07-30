NFLPA, 2K agree on names/images/likenesses deal

The NFL Players Association and 2K Sports reached an agreement permitting the developer to use names, images and likenesses of the league’s players, both sides announced Thursday.

The agreement comes four and a half months after the sides announced a multi-year partnership involving NFL teams and trademarks. 2K announced plans at the time to produce its first football-related titles since the NFL 2K franchise’s last edition, NFL 2K5 published in July 2004.

EA Sports’ “Madden” holds exclusive rights for simulation football video games through 2026, so 2K’s games will be for non-simulation football experiences.

Multiple games are already in development, according to 2K, with specific titles and dates still to be announced. The first title is expected to be released in 2021.

“2K has a proven track record of high-profile and successful business relationships with other sports leagues, professional athletes and their collective fans,” Steve Scebelo, interim president of NFL Players Inc., said in a statement. “The label makes some of the best sports video games in the world, and we look forward to working with 2K, our players and OneTeam on future projects.”

