Ninja responds to Rogan's criticism of gaming

Popular streamer and influencer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins took issue with comedian Joe Rogan’s criticism of gaming, saying that careers are being made by gamers.

Rogan, host of a podcast, said gaming is “waste (of) time” and a “real problem.”

“You do them, and they’re real exciting, but you don’t get anywhere,” Rogan said during a recent podcast with author Joe De Sena.

Ninja responded Sunday via video he posted to Twitter.

“It sounds like he’s talking about the top-1 percent of like the very odd or one-off chance that you’re gonna be a professional player, an eports player, and a successful one at that,” Ninja said.

Ninja, named a top 100 influencer by Time Magazine in 2019, went on.

“I mean you can be a professional Esports player and be on a tier-two, tier-three org which is not maybe paying you the most, and obviously if you’re not winning and being paid a lot and you’re not a big streamer then you’re not really making a lot of money.”

“Joe just doesn’t really understand the full context of what the gaming community is and how many different avenues you can be successful in in gaming,” Ninja went on to say. “There’s streaming, content creation, YouTube, being a professional player, being a freaking coach. ... If you guys are in the gaming scene, we all know there are so many different ways you can be successful, there are so many different ways that you can make a living out of it.”

—Field Level Media