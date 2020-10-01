'H3CZ' reacquires OpTic Gaming

Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez has reacquired OpTic Gaming for an undisclosed fee in a transaction that is separate from his duties as co-owner and CEO of NRG Esports, The Esports Observer reported on Thursday.

The deal also means H3CZ will own the Call of Duty League spot in Los Angeles. NRG currently has a part ownership stake in The Chicago Huntsmen so the purchase would require CDL management approval.

It isn’t immediately known how H3CZ will handle the situation but The Esports Observer reported he intends to do some divesting of his esports assets. Negotiations reportedly lasted for more than a month.

H3CZ, age 40, departed as CEO of Optic Gaming in September 2019 after making the organization one of the most popular in esports.

He sold the majority of the business to Infinite Esports & Entertainment in 2017, which provided the funding needed to acquire franchises in the Overwatch League and League of Legends Championship Series.

Immortals Gaming Club bought OpTic Gaming in June 2019 in a deal worth more than $100 million in enterprise value.

--Field Level Media