Oxygen Esports acquires Team Reciprocity, will compete in five games

Boston-based Oxygen Esports has acquired the rosters of Team Reciprocity and will compete in five platforms — Rainbow Six: Siege, Rocket League, Fortnite, Hearthstone and Magic the Gathering Arena.

Oxygen was formed out of a merger between Helix eSports and Team Genji.

The leaders of Oxygen have bigger plans for growing the organization and the talent to feed the teams.

“OXG will create the path-to-pro for all of New England esports. We cannot wait to leverage our chain of Helix eSports centers, including our soon-to-be-opened Patriot Place location, to create a hub for content, social and competitive environments across New England’s amateur esports scene,” said Murphy Vandervelde, a Boston native and co-founder of Helix eSports.

“We will use these esports centers as scouting grounds for the next generation of New England esports talent,” said William Collis, co-founder of Team Genji, “Genji’s state-of-the-art computer vision, natural language processing, and predictive AI tools will enable OXG to discover, sign and develop talent years before other organizations become aware of them.”

Oxygen Esports will be one of the eight members of the Rainbow Six North American League. Because it acquired Team Reciprocity’s rosters, Oxygen got an immediate slot in the Rocket League Championship Series.

