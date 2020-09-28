Esports AI startup PandaScore secures $6M investment

A French startup that supplies the esports industry with AI-powered statistics and odds announced $6 million in funding on Monday.

Paris-based PandaScore said its Series A investors include V13 Invest, Alven, KB Partners and aXiomatic Gaming.

According to a company press release, PandaScore uses proprietary artificial intelligence “to sift out and analyze the most useful pieces of information” as it happens.

That AI-generated data allows esports broadcasters to give their audiences “a richer and more fun experience” and helps bookmakers to establish better odds.

“Esports’ explosive growth is dependent on better data,” said PandaScore founder and CEO Flavien Guillocheau. “Better data lets media companies broadcast more engaging content, bookmakers offer better esports products, and teams and tournaments capture more lucrative sponsoring money. Data is the fuel that powers the esports community and we’re proud to be supplying that fuel.”

--Field Level Media