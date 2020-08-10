Activision Blizzard tabs Petitti as president of sports, entertainment

Activision Blizzard, Inc., on Monday announced the appointment of Tony Petitti as president of sports and entertainment.

Petitti, who previously served as Major League Baseball’s chief operating officer and deputy commissioner of business and media, will oversee esports, consumer products as well as film and television when he begins his new job next week. Petitti will report to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

“Tony is one of the most highly regarded executives in sports and entertainment,” Kotick said, adding Petitti brings “the perfect blend of skills to help us realize our aspirations for esports and our related businesses. He is admired by owners, media executives, players and fans.”

During his job within baseball, Petitti oversaw such areas as broadcasting, marketing, youth programs, scheduling, special events and other strategic endeavors aimed at growing the game. He also served as MLB Network president from 2008-14 after a successful stint at CBS Sports.

“Bobby Kotick has been translating his vision into opportunity at Activision Blizzard for 30 years. I couldn’t be more excited to use my own 30 years of sports and entertainment experience to help Activision Blizzard realize its ambitions,” Petitti said. “It’s clear to me the company has an incredible opportunity to connect players and fans in new and innovating ways, and I’m excited to be joining the company at such an important moment in its history.

“The last 12 years in baseball have been extraordinary for me and I am especially grateful for the leadership and mentorship that Commissioner Manfred provided to me and the League.”

