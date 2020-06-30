PlayBrain announces $6M investment round

PlayBrain announced Tuesday it has raised $6 million to expand its esports footprint in Japan.

The Tokyo-based esports content provider said existing investor BITKRAFT Esports Ventures participated in the Series A financing round. BITKRAFT also led the company’s $1.9 million in seed funding in February 2019.

PlayBrain said the investments will allow it to expand into additional esports and entertainment properties and build on its second year of partnership with Riot Games in the League of Legends Japan League.

Other publishers and brands who work with PlayBrain include Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Twitch, Supercell, Alienware and Intel.

Mike Sheetal, who founded PlayBrain in 2016, said the Japanese esports market is expected to grow 250 percent over the next four years.

—Field Level Media