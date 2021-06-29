Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Austin Ekeler to headline esports event

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will be among the guests of the inaugural Players Symposium, an invitation-only conference and esports event launched by entertainment company Subnation Media.

The Players Symposium will host more than 50 NFL players July 6-9 at Resorts World Las Vegas I, a property on the Las Vegas strip. Valdes-Scantling and Ekeler will be featured speakers on the business of esports.

Valdes-Scantling started Trench Made Gaming, an esports team and lifestyle brand, earlier this year. Ekeler is the founder of Gridiron Gaming Group, which Esports Observer described as “a streaming collective for sports personalities.”

The symposium will include a 16-team esports tournament giving athletes in attendance a chance to compete for $50,000.

“Whether it be requesting their salaries in cryptocurrency, launching esports teams or participating in health and wellness start-ups, professional athletes are expanding their purview and getting involved with innovative business ventures off the field,” Subnation co-founder Doug Scott said in a statement. “We created the Players Symposium to educate athletes on what’s new and next, while exposing them to the companies and entrepreneurs that are disrupting the tech, media and entertainment world.”

