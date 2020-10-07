Riot Games closes Sydney office, shutters Oceanic League

Riot Games shuttered its offices in Sydney, Australia, and shut down the Oceanic Pro League on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of our teams and players, the OPL has not met our goals for the league,” Riot Games said in a news release.

The Los Angeles-based esports company did not disclose how many employees were laid off or transferred to other offices.

The Oceanic League is the professional League of Legends circuit for Australia and New Zealand.

Riot Games said that territory will be added to North America’s League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), starting in 2021.

“We remain committed to supporting our pro players in the region with a path to continue their careers moving forward,” read the statement. “... This will open up new opportunities in North America for top OPL players.”

Riot Games said it will hold qualifying tournaments in the Oceanic region for the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) and Worlds in 2021, “ensuring teams from the region will continue to be represented at our two major global events next season.”

--Field Level Media