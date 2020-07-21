Rocket League going free-to-play this summer

Rocket League will be going free to play later this summer, developer Psyonix announced Tuesday.

No specific date was announced, but Psyonix said in a release that it would provide more information in “the coming weeks.”

When it does launch for free to play, Rocket League’s PC version will move from Steam to the Epic Games Store. The version will be identical to other platforms and feature cross-platform play, per the release.

Anyone who already owns the game will be able to play with full support for future updates, and anyone who has played online before will receive Legacy status. Those who played before Tuesday’s announcement will also receive the Faded Cosmos Boost.

Changes to Tournament and Challenge formats are still to be announced.

The popular vehicles-playing-soccer title debuted in 2015.

