Rogue, Royal Ravens parent gets $35M investment

The parent company to Rogue and London Royal Ravens has gotten a $35 million infusion from a private equity and investment firm.

ReKTGlobal said Thursday that the investment from Summit Partners, which has offices in the United States and abroad, will be used to expand the esports company’s brand through both hiring corporate executives and signing players for its teams.

“This capital will be used to recruit top executives to the leadership team from a Chief Revenue Officer, a Chief People Officer to build a solid culture top-down, build a top-notch sales team, sign top free agents for competitive teams, so they can compete year in and year out for Championships and adding more staff as needed,” said Amish Shah, co-founder of ReKTGlobal, per Forbes.

Adam Britt, the managing director at Summit Partners, said ReKTGlobal has built a business model “that we believe bridges the gap between the music, entertainment, sports, apparel and gaming industries -- and we look forward to being a partner in that growth.”

--Field Level Media