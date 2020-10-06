Construction set to begin on esports arena in San Antonio

The Innovation Center, a $60 million, 130,000-square-foot complex to be built in San Antonio, will include a 2,500-seat arena with a focus on esports.

ASM Global and Port San Antonio announced the schedule of construction of the campus, which is set to begin this fall with a goal of opening in early 2022. The center will be designed to connect people to education, jobs and opportunities in an increasingly digital world, and that includes gaming.

The area will include a 24-hour LAN center that can hold large gaming events but also will be made available for public use.

“In an increasingly connected world, this Innovation Center will help develop and strengthen the best talent and ideas with a sharp focus on addressing today’s biggest challenges and participating in an exciting world of opportunities across the nation and around the world to solve those challenges,” said Port president and CEO Jim Perschbach in a news release.

The center’s profits are set to be used for education with an emphasis on technology, including STEM programs. It will be built on the site of the former Kelly Field Air Force Base.

ASM Global manages more than 300 stadiums, arenas, convention centers and other entertainment and recreational facilities across five continents.

--Field Level Media