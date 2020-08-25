Sixers’ Simmons invests in FaZe Clan

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has joined FaZe Clan as an investor and member, calling the esports company a “home away from home.”

Simmons will be an ambassador for content under the name “FaZe Simmo.” Financial terms were not disclosed but Simmons is part of a Series B funding round, Forbes reported.

“We’ve always been a fan, He’s always been a fan, and now it’s official,” FaZe Clan posted on Twitter.

Simmons has been a gamer since his teens.

“It’s a whole other level now,” Simmons told Esports Insider. “It’s more than just gaming, it’s a culture. It’s the perfect time to get involved with everything going on. I’ve always been very interested in the gaming world and I think this is the perfect opportunity. It goes deeper than just an investment for me, I have genuine friends in FaZe Clan.”

Simmons also told Forbes his role “goes much deeper than the initial investment.”

“My role with FaZe now goes much deeper than the initial investment,” Simmons told Forbes. “I am going to bring it back to Australia and bring an international side to it. I also want to bring more kids into it.”

Simmons joins fellow NBA stars Josh Hart of New Orleans, Miami’s Meyers Leonard and Denver’s Jamal Murray as investors in FaZe Clan.

