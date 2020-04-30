Generation Esports' charity event raises funds for COVID-19 relief

The $30,000 Social Distancing Cup, a charity esports tournament run by Generation Esports, is just past its midpoint.

Generation Esports, established earlier this month by the High School Esports League, is devoted to individual players, students from middle school to college, active-duty military and veterans, corporate employees, adult and youth organizations.

The new entity’s first event, the Social Distancing Cup, is raising funds for low-income families being affecting by the coronavirus pandemic. Tournament participants are invited to make donations to the Social Distancing Cup COVID-19 Response Fund, and proceeds from licensed merchandise are also going to the relief effort.

The Social Distancing Cup features daily games in League of Legends, Rocket League and Teamfight Tactics. Two contests apiece on each of the titles are held on weekdays, and six contests apiece are held on weekends.

The package for first-place finishers includes $500 and an ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop. The second-place package includes $200 and a ViewSonic ELITE XG240R Monitor, and the third-place package features $100 and other prizes.

Daily registration remains open at www.generationesports.com/social-distancing-cup.

