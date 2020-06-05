OWL's London Spitfire to enhance fan experience in 2021

The Overwatch League’s London Spitfire will be the focus of a new esports partnership aimed at enhancing the fan experience, while creating marketing opportunities for the team.

Guinevere Capital, along with Cloud9, which owns the Spitfire, will work on initiatives designed to keep fans engaged with the team’s progress in Overwatch League homestands during the 2021 season. It will also create regular weekly content for fans.

Guinevere Capital has experience in sports marketing partnerships in Australia, New Zealand and England with sports ranging from cricket to rugby and soccer. The partnership also extends to the Overwatch Contenders’ British Hurricane.

“My background is in traditional sports which has a great deal of synergy with the vision behind city-based esports teams and structures,’ Guinevere Capital managing director David Harris said. “My ambition is to help develop the UK and European esports ecosystem and to help organizations such as London Spitfire and British Hurricane, two immensely talented teams, stand out from the crowd, have their voice heard amongst the community and to gain the attention of brand partners.”

The London Spitfire was the winner of the inaugural Overwatch League Grand Finals in 2018.

“Local support will ensure the team grows from a commercial and community standpoint,” Cloud9 president Dan Fiden said. “The city-team process has been very successful in generating local fan bases that go beyond esports. It’s important for us to work with a partner that understands the city-based structure and how to maximize the potential this can offer. For London Spitfire to develop strong connections to fans and partners having local support is vital.”

—Field Level Media