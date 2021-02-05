ESL Gaming Australia unveils new studios for CS:GO league

ESL Gaming Australia will use three new dedicated esports studios to broadcast the ESL ANZ Champs Counter-Strike:Global Offensive competition this spring.

The new studios, in Western Sydney, will be the broadcast hub for ESL Gaming Australia, the Australian branch of the world’s largest and oldest esports tournament organizer ESL.

The new studios will be utilized to assist in global production of large-scale tournaments, such as the ESL Pro League, and can serve to host smaller-scale shows within the studios and remote broadcasts.

The 2021 season of ESL ANZ Champs will begin on Feb. 13 with the qualifiers for the CS:GO league. The league begins official play on March 8. All matches in the qualifiers and the subsequent league rounds will be broadcast from the new studios.

James Fletcher, the product manager for ESL ANZ Champs, said the new production facilities will give the event a chance to tailor the broadcast to be more in line with what current esports spectators want.

“Coming into 2021, we’ve been working on what is the biggest change to the league since its inception in 2015,” Fletcher said. “We see the ANZ Champs as the place where all CS:GO and StarCraft 2 fans can come; whether it’s to watch their favorite teams compete, or simply take part in an interactive broadcast.

“We’re talking less of the stiff, ‘Sports Show’ vibe and more Twitch chat, memes, and content.”

The new studios will also likely be used when ESL Gaming forms a new League of Legends pro league for the region. More details on that venture are expected to be released later this month.

