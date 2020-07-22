Subnation announces addition of three executives

The media and brand advisory company Subnation, which focuses on esports lifestyle and gaming culture, added a trio of executive hires Wednesday with the goal of developing original content and brand experiences.

Chris Mann was named chief operating officer, after he was previously the CEO of Ultimate Media Ventures where he produced esports and gaming apparel.

Carla Rizzo becomes the Subnation head of brand partnerships after her work in creating gaming and lifestyle events for Dolaher Events. Alec Strasmore will become the head of influencer relations after previously managing music artists Post Malone and Justin Bieber, as well as working as the creative coordinator for FaZe Clan.

“Subnation has become a trusted voice in the gaming and esports community,” Subnation CEO and co-founder Seven Volpone said in a release. “We work with some of the biggest brands, event producers, convention and visitor bureaus, and the gaming community at large, to deliver premium content, immersive experiences, limited edition products, and original IP that embodies the gaming lifestyle.”

—Field Level Media