Steelers' Smith-Schuster to launch Team Diverge

After years of being a player on a team in high school, college and the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will also add team owner to his credentials.

The noted esports fanatic is launching his own gaming organization to be called Team Diverge. The cross-over entity could go as far as having fellow athletes as team members.

“(Team Diverge) is going to take athlete involvement in gaming to a completely different level,” organization co-founder and CEO Karan Gill said. “These guys won’t just be ambassadors or honorary members, they are going to be centerpieces to the team’s identity.”

Musicians and celebrities also will be used to drive broader content. Team Diverge also plans to launch its own gaming house after the current NFL season is completed.

Smith-Schuster, 23, already has been an honorary member of FaZe Clan, creating content and merchandise, while also living in the team’s contest house in Los Angeles for a short stretch. He has dabbled in the creation of headsets, keyboards and hard drives with HyperX, even launching his own headset earlier this year.

Proof of Smith-Schuster’s impact in the gaming world is his own Twitch channel with 184,000 followers. He also participated in a March 2018 stream that drew a then-record 635,000 viewers while playing Fortnite with gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, as well as rappers Drake and Travis Scott.

