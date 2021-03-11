Former adidas exec joins Team Vitality as co-CEO

Former adidas executive Guillaume de Monplanet has joined Team Vitality as managing director and co-CEO, the organization announced Thursday.

According to the release, de Monplanet will leverage his 20 years of experience to lead Team Vitality’s global expansion and oversee its growth into a brand that drives culture.

“Rooted in esports, I believe Vitality has the potential to be part of that group of brands. What the team has achieved in just 8 years is amazing,” de Monplanet said in a statement. “The level of talent and creativity demonstrated everyday ... is just stunning. I am looking forward to exploring a new industry and hope my business and leadership expertises will help Team Vitality reach new heights globally.”

de Monplanet spent the past eight years at adidas as managing director of adidas France. Prior to that, he was the country brand director in France for Reebok.

