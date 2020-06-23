We Are Nations, Complexity create developmental program

Esports merchandiser We Are Nations joined forces with Complexity Gaming to develop “The Lab,” a facility to create esports performance gear.

The program will provide We Are Nations with access to Complexity Gaming players and measure them on biometric data, function, comfort and mobility to create performance apparel.

The Lab research hub will be located in Frisco, Texas at the GameStop Performance Center, the official headquarters of Complexity Gaming.

“We Are Nations is dedicated to developing innovative products to be used by professional and social gamers alike, and we believe we’ll be able to lead the industry with the creation of The Lab,” said Patrick Mahoney, CEO of We Are Nations.

“The unparalleled access to research and testing throughout the GameStop Performance Center and with Complexity athletes will allow us to take our product development a step further and help us to service gamers for a function well beyond comfort or style.”

Complexity Gaming are one of the few prominent esports organizations with no affiliation with any major franchised esports league.

“Our mission is to help the entire industry reframe the conversation and focus on holistic player well-being,” said Jason Lake, CEO of Complexity Gaming.

“We Are Nations is the ideal partner to help us create next-generation products that stem from actionable insights and data that will drive the professionalization of esports.”

