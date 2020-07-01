Twitch sets records for hours watched in second quarter

The closed beta for Riot Games’ new tactical shooter Valorant and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic helped Twitch notch a record for hours watched in the second quarter of 2020, according to a Streamlabs report Wednesday.

Twitch posted personal bests for any quarter across all of the major metrics, from average concurrent viewership and hours watched to unique channels and hours streamed.

Twitch posted 5.07 billion hours watched from April 1 through June 30 to secure a nearly 68 percent share of the market relative to Mixer, YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming.

Valorant was responsible for 543 million hours watched on Twitch during the second quarter. That total bested Fortnite’s record of 399 million for hours watched in a quarter, set in the second quarter of 2018.

—Field Level Media