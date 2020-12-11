Ultimate Gaming League launches with four NFL-player teams

The Ultimate Gaming League is launching with four franchises owned by current and former NFL players who will compete in Call of Duty, NBA 2K, Madden and FIFA play.

Competing teams are:

--Ochocinco Gaming, owned by former wide receiver Chad Johnson and featuring cornerbacks Desmond King of the Tennessee Titans and Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles

--Da Fam Gaming, run by former running back Marshawn Lynch, veteran quarterback Josh Johnson and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters

--Glitxh Gaming, which includes cornerbacks Sidney Jones IV (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Avonte Maddox (Eagles), wide receivers Preston Williams (Miami Dolphins) and Rashard Higgins (Cleveland Browns)

--4 Brothers Gaming, featuring Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and his teammate, running back Josh Jacobs

“This is about building a diverse community of all ages, genders, races and ethnicities and opening up the broad possibilities gaming has to offer,” said Dushan Batrovic, co-founder of Antares Gaming, which builds esports programs for celebrities.

Interested players can sign up on the Ultimate Gaming League website for a chance to be drafted by one of the teams on Dec. 21.

“We enable celebs to build a real connection with their fans,” Batrovic said. “Sure, if you’re good at Madden or Call of Duty, come join one of our four launch teams. But that’s not all. We want the musicians, actors, comedians, and philosophers who love gaming as well. Gaming is great but it could be so much more.”

