Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling launching esports team

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is teaming with Subnation Media to build Trench Made Gaming, an esports organization expected to compete across various titles.

Subnation Media will be in charge of strategy, brand partnerships, merchandising and content programming.

“Both traditional sports and esports play an important part in my life,” Valdes-Scantling, 26, said. “And as these worlds continue to converge, I’m excited to partner with Subnation to build a competitive esports team that can deliver high-powered experiences for the entire community.”

TMG will build its rosters through an NFL-inspired scouting combine, allowing gamers to showcase both their physical and mental skills.

No schedule has been set for the tryouts.

Forbes reported that Trench Made Gaming initially will focus on recruiting players for Call of Duty and Fortnite play.

Valdes-Scantling has spent three seasons with the Packers, catching 97 passes for 1,723 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.

--Field Level Media