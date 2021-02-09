WISE rebrands to Version1, adds NeverDone Valorant roster

WISE Venture Esports, the parent company of the Call of Duty League’s Minnesota Røkkr, announced it is rebranding to Version1.

The company also announced a new Valorant roster featuring Anthony “Vanity” Malaspina, Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro, Keven “PLAYER1” Champagne, Loic “Effys” Sauvageau and Erik “Penny” Penny that will compete in the Valorant Champions Tour. The roster had been competing in qualifiers as NeverDone and is coached by Ian “Immi” Harding.

Version1, which is owned by the Wilf family and Gary Vaynerchuk, also fields a Rocket League Championship Series X team.

“The timing is right to align our organizational initiatives under the Version1 brand,” said Brett Diamond, chief operating officer of Version1. “With three competitive esports teams and plans ahead for continued growth and diversification of our content, we’ve reached an important milestone.

“Support from fans of Røkkr and Version1 has been amazing, and we look forward to continuing to build our fan community nationally and here in Minnesota.”

