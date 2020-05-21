Vodafone raises $3.3M for headquarters, new products

Vodafone raised $3.3 million in its latest round of funding geared toward establishing a new headquarters and creating new products.

It is the latest step by the Spanish organization to expand its esports presence in Europe.

The Sanchez Cozar Group, founded by Jose Antonio Sanchez Cozar, was the sole investor and joins the established shareholder group of Gabriel Saenz de Buruaga, Alejandro Beltran, Luis Ferrandiz and Lolito Fernandez.

“Closing the highest round ever carried out by an esports club in Spain confirms the good health of our company,” Vodafone CEO Jose Ramon Diaz said in a release. “The incorporation and trust of such an important partner reaffirms the growth it has experienced ... in the last year. We will continue to lead the national esports industry and continue to evolve and innovate as an entertainment company.”

Vodafone plans a headquarters in Malaga and has been active in partnerships in 2020 with a water bottle company, lollipop brand and football club (Sevilla FC) all agreeing to partnerships.

“On the one hand, it is a unique opportunity to enter a sector with great potential in terms of growth and value creation next to the best possible partner. And, on the other hand, it is a strategic move for our work in the technological training sector,” Cozar said in a statement.

—Field Level Media