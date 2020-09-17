Wisdom Gaming raises $3M Series A investment

Wisdom Gaming Group has raised $3 million in Series A financing, an investment the company says will accelerate the growth of its esports marketing platform, digital content and gaming media network portfolio.

The Minneapolis-based company’s portfolio currently includes the Rocket League team Alpine Esports and HeroesHearth, a social network for fans of the game Heroes of the Storm.

The financing round was led by the venture capital fund Excelsior Ventures Fund, also based in Minneapolis.

“As more people and brands learn about esports and its potential as a revenue generator, we are energized by the opportunities this financing round will create for our clients and our team, as our digital content offerings leverage the most effective, engaging forms of media and non-traditional marketing to connect with Gen Z and millennial audiences,” said Mike Zweigbaum, CEO of Wisdom Gaming Group.

Wisdom Gaming Group’s other brands include the TeamFight Talk Show, the Giant Slayer Series, and Valorant and Legends of Runeterra Fight Nights.

--Field Level Media