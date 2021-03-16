Tiger Woods signs video game deal with 2K

Tiger Woods agreed to a long-term partnership with video game developer 2K to both appear in and help develop golf games.

2K announced the deal on Tuesday, as well as an agreement to acquire HB Studios Multimedia Ltd., the developer of PGA Tour 2K21 and The Golf Club franchise.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed for either deal.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” said Woods, who is recovering from major leg injuries sustained in a single-car crash on Feb. 23.

“I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

Woods previously had a 15-year partnership with EA Sports for that company’s video game properties.

2K said Woods’ name and likeness will appear exclusively in the PGA Tour 2K franchise, as well as any other golf games the company publishes during the length of the deal. He also will be an executive director and consultant with PGA Tour 2K.

Woods has 82 wins on the PGA Tour, including 15 major tournament titles.

--Field Level Media