Three former FaZe Clan execs launch new venture

Three former FaZe Clan executives have launched XSET, an esports organization that will focus on inclusivity and social good.

“We realized there was a huge void that needed to be filled in the gaming marketplace,” former FaZe Clan president Greg Selkoe told the New York Times on Thursday. “Gamers are from all walks of life and all backgrounds. But if you look at the current organizations, they sort of resemble a frat house. They’re not reflective of the racial and gender diversity in the gaming world.”

Joining Selkoe in the venture are Clinton Sparks, former FaZe Clan vice president of business development, and Wil Eddins, former VP of apparel.

Selkoe left the North American organization in May, while Sparks and Eddins resigned this week, according to Esports Insider.

XSET plans to field teams in Call of Duty, Fortnite and Valorant. Selkoe told the Times he wants to include more female gamers from the outset, as well as gamers of color and from the LGBTQ community.

The organization will be headquartered in Boston and already has recruited Valorant player Zander “thwifo” Kim and Call of Duty streamer Cory “Bartonologist” Barton, as well as Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy, but didn’t specify their roles.

Selkoe explained that the “x” in the name XSET represents a variable meaning “anyone,” paired with “set” as in a team or group.

“We have a responsibility to do something that pushes change,” he said. “We intend to have a very clear social mission of inclusion. We want to stand up for kids who have been bullied or feel like there’s not a gaming organization for them. We want our organization to look like the youth of America.”

He said XSET will support Black Lives Matter, environmental concerns and mental health awareness.

—Field Level Media