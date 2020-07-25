ACHES to play in CDL Challengers League

Former two-time world champion Patrick “ACHES” Price has signed on to play in the Call of Duty Challengers League after his release from the Los Angeles Guerrillas earlier this week.

ACHES, 26, said in a post on Reddit on Friday that he was asked by veteran Call of Duty player Michael “Spacely” Schmale if he would be interested in playing in the Challengers League.

“I didn’t have any intention on playing in challengers at all upon parting with LAG,” ACHES wrote. “However Spacely reached out to me and asked if I would be down to play if he found players, I said sure as I have like 40k pro points. I haven’t been able to compete since February so for the sake of something to do, and attempt to make some cash since we auto qualify for Finals I figured it’d be fun.”

The Challengers League regional finals will be held online Aug. 15-16.

The Guerrillas signed ACHES last October, making him the team’s first-ever player and captain. By March, the Guerrillas had benched ACHES after starting the CDL season with three losses in four matches.

ACHES, who won Call of Duty titles with compLexity Gaming (2014) and Evil Geniuses (2018), will miss the annual world championships for the first time in his career.

—Field Level Media