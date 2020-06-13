Esports
Minnesota Rokkr's Alexx sidelined by thumb injury

Minnesota Rokkr removed Alex “Alexx” Carpenter from Saturday’s starting lineup in the Call of Duty League due to a thumb injury.

Alexx was replaced by Kaden “Exceed” Stockdale for a match against the Seattle Surge. If they win, Rokkr will play a second match Saturday night against the losers of a match between Atlanta FaZe and the Dallas Empire.

Dotesports.com said it was “the first time in Call of Duty League history” that an injury knocked a player out of the starting lineup.

Alexx struggled during Minnesota’s loss to Dallas on Friday night. The 21-year-old Englishman posted a 0.59 kill-death ratio.

Exceed signed with Rokkr in October. The 19-year-old American has been competing in Challengers event with Rebel Esports.

