Atlanta's aBeZy completes dominant run, wins All-Star tournament

The Atlanta FaZe’s Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris completed a near-perfect run through the Call of Duty League’s All-Star Pro Skills Tournament on Sunday, beating OpTic Chicago’s Brandon “Dashy” Otell in the final to win the event.

In joining 2020 winner McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, aBeZy became the second straight FaZe member to win the event, taking home a grand prize of $10,000, according to Dot Esports.

aBeZy seemed to have little trouble in the final, winning 6-3 on ICBM Gunfight and 6-2 on U-Bahn Gunfight. That completed a perfect Sunday for aBeZy, as he also swept Minnesota’s Eli “Standy” Bentz in the quarterfinals (6-3 on KGB Gunfight and 6-1 on ICBM Gunfight) and then OpTic Chicago’s Dylan “Envoy” Hannon in the semifinals (6-4 on Game Show Gunfight and 6-2 on KGB Gunfight).

aBeZy’s only map loss came in his opening match on Saturday, a 2-1 win over Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall of Paris.

Dashy made his way to the final on Sunday by first beating Toronto’s Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven 2-1 in the quarterfinals and then New York’s Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez, also by a 2-1 score, in the semis.

In the team final, Team Chance topped Team Nameless 2-1 in the final, dropping Raid Hardpoint 250-216 before bouncing back to win 6-2 on Express Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Raid Control.

Sunday’s results

Quarterfinals

Brandon “Dashy” Otell def. Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven, 2-1

Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez def. Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro, 2-0

Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris def. Eli “Standy” Bentz, 2-0

Dylan “Envoy” Hannon def. Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr, 2-1

Semifinals

Dashy def. HyDra, 2-1

aBeZy def. Envoy, 2-0

Final

aBeZy def. Dashy, 2-0

--Field Level Media