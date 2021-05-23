Atlanta's aBeZy, Simp enjoy big day at All-Star competition

Atlanta’s Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris and Chris “Simp” Lehr both scored victories in Saturday’s Call of Duty League All-Star Pro Skills Tournament.

On the first day of the skills competition, Simp got the better of Paul “PaulEhx” Avila of London while Abezy defeated Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall of Paris.

Skrapz opened with a 6-4 win on ICBM Gunfight before Abezy responded with a 6-0 decision on KGB Gunfight and 6-3 on Game Show Gunfight.

Simp took two out of three from PaulE, 6-2 on Game Show Gun Fight and 6-5 on ICBM Gun Fight. PaulE took KGB Gunfight 6-3.

OpTic Chicago’s Dashy was a winner over Owakening of Florida; Toronto’s Insight swept Seattle’s Octane; Shotzzy of Dallas defeated Methodz of Toronto; New York’s Hydra swept Apathy of the Los Angeles Guerrillas; Chicago’s Envoy downed New York’s Asim; and Minnesota’s Standy swept Huke of the Los Angeles Thieves.

Also, Team Chance defeated Team Miles 2-1 and Team Nameless downed Team Studyy 2-1.

