Arcitys leaves Huntsman to join Atlanta FaZe

Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson will join the Atlanta FaZe of the Call of Duty League after spending the just-completed season with the Chicago Huntsman.

The move means Arcitys will be reunited with former teammates Chris “Simp” Lehr and Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris. That trio teamed to win the Call of Duty World League championships in 2019 as members of eUnited and take an $80,000 first prize for the team.

Arcitys helped the Huntsmen to a third-place finish in the 2020 Call of Duty League playoffs. It was the first season the Call of Duty League went with city-based teams.

He will now be asked to help get the Faze over the top after they advanced to the championship on Aug. 30 only to fall 5-1 to the Dallas Empire in the title match.

Arcitys tweeted Tuesday, “cant wait boys @SimpXO @aBeZy @Cellium @ATLFaZe”

With the Call of Duty League moving to four-on-four play in 2021, the FaZe still had a roster opening after Preston “Priestahh” Greiner and Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak departed Atlanta to join the Minnesota ROKKR in deals announced Tuesday.

