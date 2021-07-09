OpTic Chicago, FaZe open Stage 5 with victories

Stage 4 major champion Atlanta FaZe opened Stage 5, Week 1 of the Call of Duty League on Thursday by sweeping the London Royal Ravens 3-0.

Optic Chicago beat the Paris Legion 3-0 in their opener in Group A of the New York Subliners’ home series.

The 12 teams are split into two groups of six across three weeks of action heading into the Stage 5 major beginning July 21. All group-stage matches are best-of-five.

The FaZe were too much for the Royal Ravens, opening with a 250-188 win on Checkmate Hardpoint. The FaZe then took Standoff Search and Destroy 6-4 and clinched with a 3-1 win on Garrison Control.

Likewise, OpTic Chicago had an easy go of it, beginning with a 250-185 victory on Garrison Hardpoint. OpTic took Standoff Search and Destroy 6-5 before sealing the series with a 3-0 triumph on Raid Control.

Stage 5 Week 1 continues with two matches on Friday:

--Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Minnesota Rokkr

--Los Angeles Thieves vs. New York Subliners

Call of Duty League Stage 5 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 1-0, 3-0, +3

T1. OpTic Chicago, 1-0, 3-0, +3

T3. Los Angeles Thieves, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T3. New York Subliners, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T6. London Royal Ravens, 0-1, 0-3, -3

T6. Paris Legion, 0-1, 0-3, -3

Group B

T1. Dallas Empire, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T1. Florida Mutineers, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T1. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T1. Minnesota Rokkr, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T1. Seattle Surge, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T1. Toronto Ultra, 0-0, 0-0, 0

--Field Level Media