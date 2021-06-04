FaZe, Empire open impressively in Week 2 at CDL Stage 4

The Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire each produced Thursday as Week 1 of the Call of Duty League’s Stage 4 got underway.

In the designated home series for the Florida Mutineers, the undefeated FaZe (3-0) routed the 0-2 Seattle Surge 3-0 in Group A action while the Empire (2-1) also won decisively over the 0-2 Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0 in Group B.

In Stage 4, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided into two groups for a single round robin on best-of-five matches through June 13. The group results will determine seeding for the $500,000 Stage 4 Major, scheduled for June 16-20.

On Thursday, the FaZe continued to show no signs of slowing down after winning the Stage 3 Major. Atlanta began with a 250-199 win over the Surge on Checkmate Hardpoint, nipped Seattle 6-5 on Raid Search and Destroy, then completed the conquest with a 3-0 victory on Garrison Control.

Dallas also finished their day quickly, striking down Los Angeles 250-171 on Raid Hardpoint, earning a 6-3 win on Miami Search and Destroy, then scoring a 3-1 decision on Garrison Control for the sweep.

Two matches are scheduled for Friday:

--Group A: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Paris Legion

--Group B: New York Subliners vs. Florida Mutineers

Call of Duty League Stage 4 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record, map differential and total points:

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe, 3-0, 9-1, +8 -- 30 points

T2. Los Angeles Thieves, 1-0, 3-2, +1 -- 10 points

T2. OpTic Chicago, 1-1, 3-3, 0 -- 10 points

T2. Minnesota Rokkr, 1-1, 3-4, -1 -- 10 points

T5. Seattle Surge, 0-2, 2-6, -4 -- 0 points

T5. Paris Legion, 0-2, 2-6, -4 -- 0 points

Group B

T1. Florida Mutineers, 2-0, 6-2, +4 -- 20 points

T1. Dallas Empire, 2-1, 6-5, +1 -- 20 points

T3. New York Subliners, 1-0, 3-1, +2 -- 10 points

T3. Toronto Ultra, 1-1, 5-3, +2 -- 10 points

T5. London Royal Ravens, 0-2, 2-6, -4 -- 0 points

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-2, 1-6, -5 -- 0 points

--Field Level Media