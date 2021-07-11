FaZe stay hot, Empire get first win at CDL Stage 5

The Atlanta FaZe earned another sweep while the Dallas Empire and Florida Mutineers won their Stage 5 openers Saturday in the Call of Duty League.

The FaZe proved too much for the Paris Legion, steamrolling their way to a 250-20 win on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-0 on Miami Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Raid Control.

Likewise, the Empire made quick work of the Los Angeles Guerrillas, 250-64 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-2 on Standoff Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Raid Control.

The Mutineers opened their match against the Seattle Surge with wins on Apocalypse Hardpoint (250-189) and Moscow Search and Destroy (6-5). The Surge responded with a 3-1 win on Checkmate Control before the Mutineers closed it out with a 250-142 romp on Moscow Hardpoint.

The 12 teams are split into two groups of six across three weeks of action to determine seeding for the Stage 5 major, which begins July 21. All group-stage matches and playoff matches are best-of-five except for the July 25 grand final, which will be best-of-nine.

Stage 5 Week 1 continues with three matches on Sunday:

London Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Minnesota Rokkr vs. Toronto Ultra

New York Subliners vs. OpTic Chicago

Call of Duty League Stage 5 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 2-0, 6-0, +6

T2. OpTic Chicago, 1-0, 3-0, +3

T2. Los Angeles Thieves, 1-0, 3-2, +1

T4. New York Subliners, 0-1, 2-3, -1

T4. London Royal Ravens, 0-1, 0-3, -3

T4. Paris Legion, 0-1, 0-3, -3

Group B

T1. Dallas Empire, 1-0, 3-0, +3

T1. Florida Mutineers, 1-0, 3-1, +2

T1. Minnesota Rokkr, 1-0, 3-1, +2

T4. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-1, 1-3, -2

T4. Seattle Surge, 0-1, 1-3, -2

T2. Toronto Ultra, 0-0, 0-0, 0

--Field Level Media