FaZe handles Empire to win CDL Stage 1 Major

The Atlanta FaZe defeated the Dallas Empire twice on Sunday, the second time in the Grand Finals, to win the Call of Duty League 2021: Stage 1 Major.

FaZe picked up the $200,000 first prize with a 5-2 victory over the Empire, closing out the title with a 6-2 win on Raid Search and Destroy. Atlanta had taken a 3-0 lead with wins on Moscow Hardpoint, Garrison Search and Destroy and Garrison Control.

Empire rallied back with victories on two of the next three maps, taking Checkmate Hardpoint and Raid Control, before the FaZe closed it out.

The CDL’s 12 teams were seeded in the $500,000 Major based on their group-play results in Stage 1.

FaZe also earned 75 CDL points, while Empire received $120,000 and 60 CDL points.

Atlanta opened the day with a 3-0 victory over Dallas in the upper-bracket final, taking wins on Crossroads Hardpoint, Miami Search and Destroy and Raid Control.

Empire fell to the loser’s bracket final where they defeated the New York Subliners 3-0 by taking wins on Crossroads Hardpoint, Checkmate Search and Destroy and Checkmate Control.

The Subliners earned $80,000 for third place and 50 CDL points.

Call of Duty League Stage 1 Major prize pool and point distribution

1. $200,000, 75 CDL points -- Atlanta FaZe

2. $120,000, 60 CDL points -- Dallas Empire

3. $80,000, 50 CDL points -- New York Subliners

4. $40,000, 40 CDL points -- OpTic Chicago

5-6. $20,000, 30 CDL points -- Los Angeles Thieves, Los Angeles Guerrillas

7-8. $10,000, 20 CDL points -- Florida Mutineers, Toronto Ultra

9-10. no money, 10 CDL points -- Minnesota Rokkr, Paris Legion

11-12. no money, no CDL points -- Seattle Surge, London Royal Ravens

