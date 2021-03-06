FaZe, Empire win to set up clash in CDL Stage 1 Major

The Atlanta FaZe continued their event dominance while the Dallas Empire were forced to come back to advance Friday at the Call of Duty League’s Stage 1 Major.

FaZe, the only unbeaten team in Stage 1 group play at 5-0, swept their way forward by beating the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0. The easy victory sets up an upper-bracket battle against Dallas on Sunday after the Empire survived a tight 3-2 victory over OpTic Chicago.

With the losses, Los Angeles and Chicago fell to the losers’ bracket, with L.A. set to oppose the New York Subliners on Saturday. New York stunned the Florida Mutineers on Friday 3-2 in a match they trailed 2-0 after the initial two maps.

OpTic will next face the Los Angeles Thieves, who advanced with a 3-0 win over the Toronto Ultra.

The CDL’s 12 teams were seeded in the $500,000 Major based on their group-play results in Stage 1.

The Major champion will earn $200,000 and 75 CDL points. The runner-up will receive $120,000 and 60 CDL points.

FaZe were unfazed by the Guerrillas in winning by sweep. Atlanta came out victorious 250-220 on Checkmate Hardpoint, 6-3 on Moscow Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Garrison Control.

The favored Empire (4-1 in Stage 1) did not have an easy ride to their win over OpTic. After Dallas earned a 250-149 triumph on Garrison Hardpoint, Chicago won the next two maps (6-2 on Moscow Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Raid Control) to go up 2-1. But Dallas conquered Moscow Hardpoint 250-157 and Checkpoint Search and Destroy 6-5 to win the thriller.

The lower-bracket matches also featured one sweep and one comeback.

The Subliners produced a stirring turnaround after dropping their first two maps. Florida captured Garrison Hardpoint 250-241 and Checkmate Search and Destroy 6-5, but New York roared back to win 3-1 on Checkmate Control, 250-193 on Checkmate Hardpoint and 6-3 on Miami Search and Destroy.

The Thieves had an easier time in surviving, beating the Ultra 250-154 on Crossroads Hardpoint, 6-1 on Moscow Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Checkmate Control.

Call of Duty League Stage 1 Major prize pool and point distribution

1. $200,000, 75 CDL points

2. $120,000, 60 CDL points

3. $80,000, 50 CDL points

4. $40,000, 40 CDL points

5-6. $20,000, 30 CDL points

7-8. Florida Mutineers, Toronto Ultra -- $10,000, 20 CDL points

9-10. Minnesota Rokkr, Paris Legion -- no money, 10 CDL points

11-12. Seattle Surge, London Royal Ravens -- no money, no CDL points

--Field Level Media