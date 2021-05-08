FaZe, Mutineers score CDL Stage 3 wins

The Atlanta FaZe climbed into a three-way tie for first place in their Call of Duty League Stage 3 group thanks to a 3-1 win over the Seattle Surge on Friday.
The FaZe (3-1), by beating the last-place Surge (0-4), pulled level in Group B with the New York Subliners (3-1) and Los Angeles Thieves (3-1)
In the only other match on the second day of Week 3, the Florida Mutineers (2-2) rolled to a 3-0 victory over the defending CDL champion Dallas Empire (2-2) in Group A.
In Stage 3, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided in two groups for three weeks of round-robin play through Sunday. The teams’ group standings will determine their seeding for the Stage 3 Major, scheduled for Monday through May 16.
On Friday, Seattle opened with a 250-188 win on Apocalypse Hardpoint before Atlanta captured the next three maps: 6-3 on Checkmate Search and Destroy, 3-1 on Garrison Control and 250-158 on Moscow Hardpoint.
Florida downed Dallas 250-198 on Moscow Hardpoint, 6-3 on Express Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Checkmate Control.
Stage 3 action continues Saturday with three matches:
--Paris Legion vs. Toronto Ultra
--New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Thieves
--Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Florida Mutineers
Call of Duty League Stage 3 group standings
Group A:
1. Toronto Ultra, 4-0, 12-1, +11
2. Florida Mutineers, 2-2, 7-7, 0
3. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-2, 8-9, -1
4. Dallas Empire, 2-2, 6-9, -3
5. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-3, 7-9, -2
6. Paris Legion, 1-3, 5-10, -5
Group B:
1. New York Subliners 3-1, 11-6, +5
2. Los Angeles Thieves 3-1, 11-7, +4
3. Atlanta FaZe, 3-1, 11-8, +3
4. OpTic Chicago 2-2, 8-7, +1
5. London Royal Ravens, 1-3, 7-11, -4
6. Seattle Surge 0-4, 3-12, -9
--Field Level Media