FaZe, Mutineers score CDL Stage 3 wins

The Atlanta FaZe climbed into a three-way tie for first place in their Call of Duty League Stage 3 group thanks to a 3-1 win over the Seattle Surge on Friday.

The FaZe (3-1), by beating the last-place Surge (0-4), pulled level in Group B with the New York Subliners (3-1) and Los Angeles Thieves (3-1)

In the only other match on the second day of Week 3, the Florida Mutineers (2-2) rolled to a 3-0 victory over the defending CDL champion Dallas Empire (2-2) in Group A.

In Stage 3, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided in two groups for three weeks of round-robin play through Sunday. The teams’ group standings will determine their seeding for the Stage 3 Major, scheduled for Monday through May 16.

On Friday, Seattle opened with a 250-188 win on Apocalypse Hardpoint before Atlanta captured the next three maps: 6-3 on Checkmate Search and Destroy, 3-1 on Garrison Control and 250-158 on Moscow Hardpoint.

Florida downed Dallas 250-198 on Moscow Hardpoint, 6-3 on Express Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Checkmate Control.

Stage 3 action continues Saturday with three matches:

--Paris Legion vs. Toronto Ultra

--New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Thieves

--Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Florida Mutineers

Call of Duty League Stage 3 group standings

Group A:

1. Toronto Ultra, 4-0, 12-1, +11

2. Florida Mutineers, 2-2, 7-7, 0

3. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-2, 8-9, -1

4. Dallas Empire, 2-2, 6-9, -3

5. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-3, 7-9, -2

6. Paris Legion, 1-3, 5-10, -5

Group B:

1. New York Subliners 3-1, 11-6, +5

2. Los Angeles Thieves 3-1, 11-7, +4

3. Atlanta FaZe, 3-1, 11-8, +3

4. OpTic Chicago 2-2, 8-7, +1

5. London Royal Ravens, 1-3, 7-11, -4

6. Seattle Surge 0-4, 3-12, -9

