FaZe, Mutineers capture CDL Stage 4 openers

The Atlanta FaZe and Florida Mutineers earned victories Thursday as Week 1 of the Call of Duty League’s Stage 4 got underway.

In the OpTic Chicago’s designated home series, the FaZe downed the Paris Legion 3-1 in a Group A match, and the Mutineers edged the Toronto Ultra 3-2 in Group B action.

The FaZe are fresh off winning the Stage 3 Major.

In Stage 4, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided into two groups for a single round robin on best-of-five matches through June 13. The group results will determine seeding for the $500,000 Stage 4 Major, scheduled for June 16-20.

On Thursday, Atlanta opened with a 250-211 win on Garrison Hardpoint. Paris claimed Standoff Search and Destroy 6-1, but the FaZe subsequently captured Raid Control 3-1 and Raid Hardpoint 250-228.

Florida jumped in front with a 250-182 victory on Raid Hardpoint and a 6-2 win on Standoff Search and Destroy. Toronto rallied to take Raid Control 3-0 and Moscow Hardpoint 250-209. The Mutineers won the decisive fifth map, Miami Search and Destroy, 6-3.

Two matches are scheduled for Friday:

--Group B: Dallas Empire vs. London Royal Ravens

--Group A: OpTic Chicago vs. Minnesota Rokkr

Call of Duty League Stage 4 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe, 1-0, 3-1, +2

T2. Los Angeles Thieves, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T2. Minnesota Rokkr, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T2. OpTic Chicago, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T2. Seattle Surge, 0-0, 0-0, 0

6. Paris Legion, 0-1, 1-3, -2

Group B

1. Florida Mutineers, 1-0, 3-2, +1

T2. Dallas Empire, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T2. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T2. New York Subliners, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T2. London Royal Ravens, 0-0, 0-0, 0

6. Toronto Ultra, 0-1, 2-3, -1

--Field Level Media