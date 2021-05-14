FaZe, Mutineers advance in CDL Stage 3 Major

The Atlanta FaZe and Florida Mutineers won their openers on Thursday in the Call of Duty League Season 3 Major, advancing to the upper-bracket semifinals.

The FaZe swept the Dallas Empire 3-0, and the Mutineers got past the Los Angeles Thieves 3-1.

The winners will be in action again Friday, with Atlanta opposing the Toronto Ultra while Florida squares off with the New York Subliners.

The Empire and Thieves fall into losers-bracket third-round matches on Friday, with their opponents to be determined earlier in the day.

Action in the losers bracket also began Thursday, with the Los Angeles Guerrillas defeating the Seattle Surge 3-1 and the London Royal Ravens ousting the Paris Legion 3-1.

In the second round of the losers bracket on Friday, the Guerrillas will meet OpTic Chicago for the right to oppose Dallas, and the Royal Ravens will match up with the Minnesota Rokkr for the right to face the Thieves.

The Stage 3 Major runs through Sunday, with the champion pocketing $200,000 of the $500,000 prize pool. The winner also gets 75 Call of Duty League points. All matches are best-of-five except for the grand final, which will be best-of-nine.

Atlanta cruised past Dallas, taking Apocalypse Hardpoint 250-209, Checkmate Search and Destroy 6-1 and Garrison Control 3-2.

Florida opened with a 250-233 win on Checkmate Hardpoint and a 6-5 victory on Express Search and Destroy. The Thieves extended the match with a 3-2 decision on Checkmate Control, but the Mutineers sealed the series by claiming Moscow Hardpoint 250-216.

The Guerrillas took Garrison Hardpoint 250-183 before the Surge won Express Search and Destroy 6-5. Los Angeles wrapped up the match by taking Garrison Control 3-1 and Apocalypse Hardpoint 250-155.

London captured Moscow Hardpoint 250-106, but Paris prevailed 6-4 on Moscow Search and Destroy. The Royal Ravens pulled away by winning Checkmate Control 3-2 and Checkmate Hardpoint 250-150.

Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major prize pool, with money and Call of Duty League points

1. $200,000, 75 points

2. $120,000, 60 points

3. $80,000, 50 points

4. $40,000, 40 points

5-6. $20,000, 30 points

7-8. $10,000, 20 points

9-10. no money, 10 points

11-12. Seattle Surge, Paris Legion -- no money, no points

