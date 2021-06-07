FaZe, Subliners finish Week 2 unbeaten at CDL Stage 4

The Atlanta FaZe improved to 4-0 and the New York Subliners also remained perfect at 3-0 as both teams wrapped up Call of Duty League Stage 4, Week 2 with wins.

The FaZe swept the Los Angeles Thieves 3-0 for their third consecutive sweep of the stage. The Subliners fought off the Dallas Empire, 3-2.

Also Sunday, the Florida Mutineers beat the Los Angeles Guerillas 3-1 to grab a win at the Florida home series after losing to New York earlier in the week.

Atlanta exerted its strength over Los Angeles, taking Apocalypse Hardpoint 250-186, Raid Search and Destroy 6-0 and Raid Control 3-1.

New York scored the final 50 points to come back and win 250-219 on Garrison Hardpoint, but they fell behind a map when the Empire won 6-3 on Raid Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Garrison Control.

Dallas couldn’t close it out on either of the last two maps. The Subliners won 250-210 on Checkmate Hardpoint. Then, the Empire blew a 4-2 lead and let New York win 6-4 on Standoff Search and Destroy.

The Mutineers started off with a narrow 250-235 on Moscow Hardpoint and a 6-3 victory on Standoff Search and Destroy. The Guerillas pushed back with a 3-0 victory on Garrison Control, but Florida finished things off by winning 250-216 on Raid Hardpoint.

Action picks back up Thursday with two matches:

Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Guerillas

OpTiC Chicago vs. Seattle Surge

Call of Duty League Stage 4 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record, map differential and total points:

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe, 4-0, 12-1, +11 -- 40 points

T2. OpTic Chicago, 2-1, 6-4, +2 -- 20 points

3. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-1, 6-5, +1 -- 20 points

T4. Paris Legion, 1-3, 6-10, -4 -- 10 points

T4. Los Angeles Thieves, 1-2, 4-8, -4 -- 10 points

6. Seattle Surge, 0-3, 3-9, -6 -- 0 points

Group B

1. New York Subliners, 3-0, 9-5, +4, 30 points

2. Florida Mutineers, 3-1, 11-6, +5 -- 30 points

3. Toronto Ultra, 2-1, 8-3, +5 -- 20 points

4. Dallas Empire, 2-2, 8-8, 0 -- 20 points

T5. London Royal Ravens, 0-3, 2-9, -7 -- 0 points

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-3, 2-9, -7 -- 0 points

