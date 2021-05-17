FaZe take revenge on Subliners to win CDL Stage 3 Major

The Atlanta FaZe took advantage of a rematch with the New York Subliners and defeated them when it mattered most.

The FaZe beat New York 5-2 in Sunday’s grand finals of the Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major, claiming their second major victory of the season and winning the $200,000 top prize.

In Saturday’s action, the Subliners beat Atlanta 3-2 in the winner’s bracket finals to clinch a berth in the grand finals. That sent the FaZe to the loser’s finals against the Toronto Ultra to decide New York’s opponent.

The FaZe began Sunday with a tight 3-2 victory over the Ultra before moving on and completing the job against the Subliners.

All previous matches were best-of-five, but the grand finals were best-of-nine.

The Subliners struck first by taking down Atlanta 250-185 on Garrison Hardpoint, but the FaZe wrested control by ripping off three straight maps. They beat New York 6-5 on Checkmate Search and Destroy, 3-0 on Garrison Control and 250-124 on Moscow Hardpoint.

New York got one back with a 6-3 triumph on Miami Search and Destroy, narrowing the series deficit to 3-2. Atlanta finished things off with a 3-2 win on Checkmate Control and a 6-1 rout on Raid Search and Destroy.

In the earlier match, Atlanta and Toronto traded maps before the FaZe won the decisive round, 6-2 on Moscow Search and Destroy, to clinch its third straight trip to a major grand finals.

The FaZe won the Stage 1 Major in March with a grand finals victory over the Dallas Empire. But in April, it reached the title round of the Stage 2 Major only to fall to Toronto.

Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major prize pool, with money and Call of Duty League points

1. Atlanta FaZe -- $200,000, 75 points

2. New York Subliners -- $120,000, 60 points

3. Toronto Ultra -- $80,000, 50 points

4. OpTiC Chicago -- $40,000, 40 points

5-6. Florida Mutineers, Los Angeles Thieves -- $20,000, 30 points

7-8. Dallas Empire, London Royal Ravens -- $10,000, 20 points

9-10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, Minnesota Rokkr -- no money, 10 points

11-12. Seattle Surge, Paris Legion -- no money, no points

