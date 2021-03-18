Stage 1 champion FaZe open Stage 2 by beating Subliners

The Atlanta FaZe, the Stage 1 Major champions, picked up where they left off as they defeated the New York Subliners 3-1 Thursday in the opening week of Stage 2 at the Toronto Ultra Home Series.

FaZe, who received the $200,000 first prize for winning the Stage 1 Major on March 7, looked the part of the favorite against the Subliners.

After taking the opening map 250-202 on Garrison Hardpoint, Atlanta fell even as New York won 6-5 on Express Search and Destroy. But FaZe asserted control the rest of the way, winning 3-1 on Raid Control and 250-195 on Apocalypse Hardpoint.

In the day’s other match, the Seattle Surge got Stage 2 off to a good start by posting a 3-1 win over the Florida Mutineers.

After finishing out of the money in Stage 1 in the cellar along with the London Royal Ravens, the Surge shot to a quick lead by winning their first two maps Thursday -- taking Apocalypse Hardpoint easily 250-104 and Checkmate Search and Destroy 6-3.

After Florida won 3-0 on Checkmate Control to draw closer, Seattle clinched the victory with a 250-224 triumph on Checkmate Hardpoint.

The CDL’s 12 teams were divided into two groups of six over a three-week span during group play. Seeding will be determined for each Major by Home Series results. All matches will be in best-of-five format.

Stage 2 continues on Friday with a pair of matches:

Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Minnesota Rokkr vs. Paris Legion

Call of Duty League Stage 2, Toronto Home Series standings -- match W-L record (overall map W-L, map differential):

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe: 1-0 (3-1, +2)

T2. Los Angeles Guerrillas: 0-0

T2. Los Angeles Thieves: 0-0

T2. London Royal Ravens: 0-0

T2. Toronto Ultra: 0-0

6. New York Subliners: 0-1 (1-3, -2)

Group B

1.Seattle Surge: 1-0 (3-1, +2)

T2. Dallas Empire: 0-0

T2. Minnesota Rokkr: 0-0

T2. Optic Chicago: 0-0

T2. Paris Legion: 0-0

6. Florida Mutineers: 0-1 (1-3, -2)

--Field Level Media