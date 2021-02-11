CDL 2021 season kicks off with Atlanta FaZe Home Series

The Call of Duty League’s second season kicks off Thursday with the Atlanta FaZe home series at the team’s facility streaming room in midtown Atlanta.

Tournaments return for the 2021 season, featuring all 12 CDL teams in double-elimination Majors. The seeding will be determined by head-to-head group play matches across three Home Series weeks leading up to each Major.

The regular season will include five Stages, with a Major at the end of each. All teams will compete in five group play matches to determine the Major seeding in each stage. Each match win will earn teams CDP points, with additional points on the line in Majors.

Eight teams will qualify for the 2021 playoffs.

The Minnesota Rokkr open the season-opening event against the Los Angeles Thieves on Thursday. It marks the debut CDL match for the Thieves, who acquired the spot previously owned by OpTic Gaming over the offseason.

The defending champion Dallas Empire play the Seattle Surge in the day’s second match.

Friday will feature OpTic Chicago vs. Paris Legion and the FaZe against the Los Angeles Guerrillas. The Chicago franchise has rebranded, with NRG Esports co-CEO Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez re-acquiring the OpTic brand he had helped build before the CDL.

The FaZe are scheduled to play OpTic in the final match of the weekend. Atlanta is coming off a runner-up finish in the inaugural CDL season.

“This is like our Atlanta Braves opening day, and we couldn’t be more excited to start our march to take the Call of Duty League title in 2021,” said Paul Hamilton, CEO of Atlanta Esports Ventures. “While we aren’t able to host a live event for our fans like we did at the Gateway Center Arena last year, we’re stoked to welcome our team into our new facility to compete online safely and show the world we plan to be the best in 2021.”

As part of the season-opening celebration, the FaZe created a team-branded ammo crate that includes a gas mask, ski mask and flask, along with other items.

“The custom ammo crate is completely sick and shows our commitment to our fans that we see you and we plan to do everything we can to take the title in 2021,” said FaZe’s Chris “Simp” Lehr. “The League is stacked this year, but we are going to give it our all. FaZe Up!!!”

Stage 1 - Atlanta FaZe Opening Weekend Schedule (all times EST):

Thurs., Feb. 11

3 p.m. - Minnesota Røkkr vs. Los Angeles Thieves

4:30 p.m. - Seattle Surge vs. Dallas Empire

Fri., Feb. 12

3 p.m. - Paris Legion vs. OpTic Chicago

4:30 p.m. - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe

Sat., Feb. 13

3 p.m. - Paris Legion vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

4:30 p.m. - Toronto Ultra vs. Florida Mutineers

6 p.m. - New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Sun., Feb. 14

3 p.m. - Seattle Surge vs. London Royal Ravens

4:30 p.m. - Minnesota Røkkr vs. Dallas Empire

6 p.m. - OpTic Chicago vs. Atlanta FaZe

--Field Level Media