FaZe spoil Ultra's perfect run, advance in CDL Stage 3 Major

Atlanta FaZe held on for a 3-2 upset of top-seeded Toronto Ultra and the New York Subliners swept the Florida Mutineers on Friday to advance to the upper-bracket final of the Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major.

Atlanta and New York will play Sunday with a berth in the title match on the line. The losing side still has a chance to reach the final through the elimination bracket.

FaZe jumped out to a 2-0 lead by beating the Ultra 250-210 on Garrison Hardpoint and 6-2 on Checkmate Search and Destroy. Toronto started to turn things around, winning 3-2 on Garrison Control and 250-174 on Raid Hardpoint to even the contest.

But FaZe clinched the victory on the last map, a 6-3 win on Raid Search and Destroy. Toronto lost a match for the first time in Stage 3 after going a perfect 5-0 during the three-week group stage.

The Subliners took control against Florida from start to finish: 250-149 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-0 on Express Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Garrison Control.

In the elimination bracket, OpTiC Chicago defeated the Los Angeles Guerillas 3-1 and the London Royal Ravens knocked out the Minnesota ROKKR 3-0.

Chicago fell behind to start its match with a 250-148 loss on Garrison Hardpoint. The club rebounded with wins of 6-5 on Moscow Search and Destroy, 3-2 on Raid Control and 250-210 on Moscow Hardpoint.

London earned its second win in as many days by sweeping Minnesota 250-232 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-3 on Raid Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Garrison Control.

OpTiC advanced to face the Dallas Empire in Round 3 of the elimination bracket, while the Royal Ravens will take on the Los Angeles Thieves in that round. Florida awaits the winner of the Dallas-Chicago match, while Toronto will face the victor of the Los Angeles-London clash.

Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major prize pool, with money and Call of Duty League points

1. $200,000, 75 points

2. $120,000, 60 points

3. $80,000, 50 points

4. $40,000, 40 points

5-6. $20,000, 30 points

7-8. $10,000, 20 points

9-10. Los Angeles Guerillas, Minnesota ROKKR -- no money, 10 points

11-12. Seattle Surge, Paris Legion -- no money, no points

--Field Level Media