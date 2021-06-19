FaZe, Ultra close in on CDL's Stage 4 Major final

The Atlanta FaZe and Toronto Ultra, group winners in the round-robin phase of the Call of Duty League’s Stage 4, advanced to the upper-bracket final of the Stage 4 Major on Friday.

Toronto pulled out a 3-2 win over the Dallas Empire, and Atlanta topped the Minnesota Rokkr 3-0. The victors will square off Saturday with a berth in the Sunday grand final at stake.

In the lower bracket on Friday, the Florida Mutineers and Seattle Surge swept to victories to stay alive. Florida routed the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0, and Seattle eliminated the Paris Legion 3-0.

On Saturday, the Mutineers will battle the New York Subliners for the right to oppose the Empire on Sunday. The Surge will take on OpTic Chicago on Saturday, with the winner matching up against the Rokkr on Sunday.

The winners of the two early Sunday lower-bracket matches will then meet for the right to oppose the upper-bracket winner in the championship showdown.

All 12 Call of Duty League teams entered the Stage 4 Major, seeded based on their results in Stage 5 group play. The champion will receive $200,000 of the $500,000 prize pool, and the runner-up will get $120,000.

All matches are best-of-five except for the grand final, which will be best-of-nine.

On Friday, the Ultra opened with a 250-247 win on Checkmate Hardpoint before the Empire claimed Miami Search and Destroy 6-0 and Garrison Control 3-2. Toronto rallied, though, capturing Apocalypse Hardpoint 250-165 and Moscow Search and Destroy 6-5.

The FaZe downed the Rokkr 250-152 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-5 on Raid Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Garrison Control.

The Mutineers ousted the Guerrillas 250-202 on Moscow Hardpoint, 6-2 on Miami Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Raid Control.

The Surge bested the Legion 250-241 on Checkmate Hardpoint, 6-2 on Express Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Garrison Control.

Call of Duty League Stage 5 Major prize pool, with money and point Call of Duty League point distribution

1. $200,000, 75 CDL points

2. $120,000, 60 CDL points

3. $80,000, 50 CDL points

4. $40,000, 40 CDL points

5-6. $20,000, 30 CDL points

7-8. $10,000, 20 CDL points

9-10. no money, 10 CDL points -- Los Angeles Guerrillas, Paris Legion

11-12. no money, no CDL points -- Los Angeles Thieves, London Royal Ravens

--Field Level Media