Empire open CDL with 3-0 sweep over Surge

The defending champion Dallas Empire opened the second season of the Call of Duty League with a 3-0 sweep of the Seattle Surge on Thursday at the Atlanta FaZe home series.

In Thursday’s other match, the Los Angeles Thieves made their CDL debut with a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Rokkr.

Tournaments have returned for the 2021 season, featuring all 12 CDL teams in double-elimination Majors. The seeding will be determined by head-to-head group play matches across three Home Series weeks leading up to each Major.

The regular season will include five Stages, with a Major at the end of each. All teams will compete in five group play matches to determine the Major seeding in each Stage. Each match win will earn teams CDP points, with additional points on the line in Majors.

Eight teams will qualify for the 2021 playoffs.

The first Home Series of the season began Thursday, and the defending champs breezed by in a lopsided sweep. The Empire crushed the Surge 250-98 on Crossroads-Hardpoint in the opener, and followed with a 6-2 win on Miami-Search and Destroy. Dallas wrapped up the match with a 3-1 win on Garrison-Control.

The Thieves acquired their spot in the CDL from OpTic Gaming during the offseason and made a strong first impression. Los Angeles took a 250-194 decision in the opener, on Garrison-Hardpoint, before Minnesota tied it 1-1 with a 6-4 win on Miami-Search and Destroy.

The Thieves took the match, however, with a 3-1 win on Garrison-Control and then a 250-60 victory on Moscow-Hardpoint.

The Home Series weekend continues Friday with OpTic Chicago vs. Paris Legion and the FaZe against the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

Stage 1 - Atlanta FaZe Opening Weekend Schedule (all times EST):

Feb. 11

Los Angeles Thieves 3, Minnesota Røkkr 1

Dallas Empire 3, Seattle Surge 0

Feb. 12

3 p.m. - Paris Legion vs. OpTic Chicago

4:30 p.m. - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe

Feb. 13

3 p.m. - Paris Legion vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

4:30 p.m. - Toronto Ultra vs. Florida Mutineers

6 p.m. - New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Feb. 14

3 p.m. - Seattle Surge vs. London Royal Ravens

4:30 p.m. - Minnesota Røkkr vs. Dallas Empire

6 p.m. - OpTic Chicago vs. Atlanta FaZe

--Field Level Media