FaZe, OpTic cruise in CDL openers

The host Atlanta FaZe got off to a perfect start in their Call of Duty League campaign, and OpTic Chicago also won their opener Friday.

The FaZe swept the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0, and OpTic topped the Paris Legion 3-0 on the second day of action in the CDL’s opening weekend, hosted by Atlanta.

The FaZe, who finished runner-up to the Dallas Empire in the inaugural CDL season last year, opened play Friday with a 250-156 win over the Guerrillas on Crossroads Hardpoint. Atlanta then closed out the match with a 6-4 victory on Garrison Search and Destroy and a 3-1 decision on Garrison Control.

OpTic topped the Legion 250-102 on Raid Hardpoint, 6-4 on Checkmate Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Raid Control.

Six more matches are scheduled on the opening weekend:

Saturday

Paris Legion vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Toronto Ultra vs. Florida Mutineers

New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Sunday

Seattle Surge vs. London Royal Ravens

Minnesota Rokkr vs. Dallas Empire

OpTic Chicago vs. Atlanta FaZe

Call of Duty League standings, with point total, match won-loss record and game won-loss record:

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 10 points, 1-0, 3-0

T1. Dallas Empire, 10 points, 1-0, 3-0

T1. OpTic Chicago, 10 points, 1-0, 3-0

4. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-0, 3-1

T5. Florida Mutineers, 0 points, 0-0, 0-0

T5. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-0, 0-0

T5. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-0, 0-0

T5. Toronto Ultra, 0 points, 0-0, 0-0

9. Minnesota Rokkr, 0 points, 0-1, 1-3

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0 points, 0-1, 0-3

T10. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-1, 0-3

T10. Seattle Surge, 0 points, 0-1, 0-3

--Field Level Media