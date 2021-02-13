FaZe, OpTic cruise in CDL openers

The host Atlanta FaZe got off to a perfect start in their Call of Duty League campaign, and OpTic Chicago also won their opener Friday.
The FaZe swept the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0, and OpTic topped the Paris Legion 3-0 on the second day of action in the CDL’s opening weekend, hosted by Atlanta.
The FaZe, who finished runner-up to the Dallas Empire in the inaugural CDL season last year, opened play Friday with a 250-156 win over the Guerrillas on Crossroads Hardpoint. Atlanta then closed out the match with a 6-4 victory on Garrison Search and Destroy and a 3-1 decision on Garrison Control.
OpTic topped the Legion 250-102 on Raid Hardpoint, 6-4 on Checkmate Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Raid Control.
Six more matches are scheduled on the opening weekend:
Saturday
Paris Legion vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
Toronto Ultra vs. Florida Mutineers
New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Thieves
Sunday
Seattle Surge vs. London Royal Ravens
Minnesota Rokkr vs. Dallas Empire
OpTic Chicago vs. Atlanta FaZe
Call of Duty League standings, with point total, match won-loss record and game won-loss record:
T1. Atlanta FaZe, 10 points, 1-0, 3-0
T1. Dallas Empire, 10 points, 1-0, 3-0
T1. OpTic Chicago, 10 points, 1-0, 3-0
4. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-0, 3-1
T5. Florida Mutineers, 0 points, 0-0, 0-0
T5. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-0, 0-0
T5. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-0, 0-0
T5. Toronto Ultra, 0 points, 0-0, 0-0
9. Minnesota Rokkr, 0 points, 0-1, 1-3
T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0 points, 0-1, 0-3
T10. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-1, 0-3
T10. Seattle Surge, 0 points, 0-1, 0-3
