FaZe remain unbeaten in 3-2 thriller to cap Week 1

The host Atlanta FaZe capped the opening weekend with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over OpTic Chicago on Sunday to remain one of three unbeaten teams in the Call of Duty League.

All three Sunday matches went to a fifth and final map, with the Seattle Surge and Minnesota Rokkr each earning their first wins of the season. The Surge outlasted the London Royal Ravens while Minnesota downed the Dallas Empire, both by 3-2 scores.

The FaZe kept pace with the first-place Los Angeles Thieves at 2-0 despite trailing 1-0 and 2-1 in maps against Chicago. OpTic scored a 250-225 win on Garrison Hardpoint only to see FaZe post a 6-0 win on Miami Search and Destroy. After Atlanta dropped the third map on Checkmate Control (3-2), it rallied for wins on Moscow Hardpoint (250-245) and Moscow Search and Destroy (6-1) for the comeback victory.

Earlier Seattle surged to a 2-0 lead against London by taking Crossroads Hardpoint (250-229) and Checkmate Search and Destroy (6-5). The Royal Ravens responded by winning 3-1 on Garrison Control and 250-115 on Checkmate Hardpoint. But the Surge avoided disaster by charging to a decisive 6-2 victory on Raid Search and Destroy.

Minnesota dropped both Hardpoint maps against Dallas -- 250-201 on Checkmate in the opening map and by the same score on Garrison later to tie the match at 2-2. But the Rokkr triumphed in the best-of-five powered by wins on Moscow Search and Destroy (6-3), Garrison Control (3-2) and Garrison Search and Destroy (6-2) in the finale.

Week 2 will kick off Thursday with a pair of matches:

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Florida Mutineers

Toronto Ultra vs. OpTic Chicago

Call of Duty League standings, with point total, match won-loss record and game won-loss record:

1. Los Angeles Thieves, 20 points, 2-0, 6-1

2. Atlanta FaZe, 20 points, 2-0, 6-2

3. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-0, 3-1

T4. Dallas Empire, 10 points, 1-1, 5-3

T4. OpTic Chicago, 10 points, 1-1, 5-3

6. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-1, 4-5

T7. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-1, 3-5

T7. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-1, 3-5

9. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-1, 2-3

10. Florida Mutineers, 0 points, 0-1, 1-3

11. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-1, 0-3

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-2, 2-6

--Field Level Media